Ground rules laid out ahead of upcoming proposed community college hearing

The ground rules are laid out today ahead of an upcoming hearing for a proposed community college in Erie County.

Today’s discussion included who will be able to speak at the hearing next month and how much time each person will have to make their case for or against the proposed stand-a-lone community college.

Empower Erie Board member, Ron DiNicola, says he is pleased with the progress that is being made.

“Every semester in Erie County where we don’t have a community college, we’re losing young people, workers who are trying to find that next opportunity who have been laid off. We need action and we’re encouraged because the board is moving with such deliberate speed,” said Ron DiNicola, Empower Erie.

The hearing is scheduled for March 18th.