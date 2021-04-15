Groundbreaking held for new Salata Technology & Innovation Center at Cathedral Prep

Cathedral Prep held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the new Salata Technology and Innovation Center. This marks the biggest construction at the school in decades.

Faculty from both Prep and Villa are excited about this new center. They say this is an opportunity for growth and academic success.

The interim president for Erie Catholic Preparatory School, David Slomski, says the development of the Salata Technology and Innovation Center will not only bring a physical change to the area but will also foster academic success.

“Physical revitalization of 10th Street and the continued revitalization of downtown, but even more importantly, what it means to our students and to education in general.” Slomski said.

The Salata Technology and Innovation Center will be used by both Villa Maria and Cathedral Prep students for math and science classes featuring the newest technology.

Slomski says donors like John Salata, who graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1984, are an inspiration to current students.

“I tell this to our current students, at one time Mr. Salata and donors like him, it’s just amazing they were just regular students at one time, so it really energizes us going forward.” Slomski said.

Bishop Lawrence Persico says this new construction will bring vital change for students and the downtown area.

“This is the first time that we’re actually building at Prep since the early 40s. So, it’s a great day and I think, you know, when you look at the community too, it’s a sign of life.” Bishop Persico said.

Construction of the Salata Center is said to be complete by the fall of 2022 and will be open for both Villa and Prep students.