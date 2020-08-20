Groundbreaking kicks off $10 million renovation project for Erie Center for Arts and Technology

Thursday was the groundbreaking for the $10 million renovation project at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology.

Soon, the old Wayne Middle School building on 6th and East Avenue will be a center for the community. The whole building is getting a renovation and upgrade. It’s not just what’s going inside, but the structure of the building.

The Erie Center for Arts and Technology bought the vacant building from the Erie School District last year. The 80,000 square foot building will be getting a major electrical overhaul and a new roof.

“We will be doing our own fit up space for ECAT, that is our organization, our visual arts programming and our job training that will be on the first floor of the building.” said Daria Devlin.

The building will also include nursing and medical offices.

“The gym is going to be upgraded. We will have some youth and adult leagues running out of here, and some nice meeting spaces for the community, so it’s just a multi-space for this neighborhood.” Devlin said.

Mayor Joe Schember says this is more than just a community asset, but helps those struggling financially in the immediate area.

“It’s very important because we are in an area of the city where there are a lot of underpaid people. A lot of people will low income, and this is the kind of help that they need to get a leg up.” Mayor Schember said.

The project is expected to take months to complete. The $10 million for this project are federal funds that come through the U.S. Treasury Department.