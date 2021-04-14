Groundbreaking set for Thursday on new Salata Technology & Innovation Center

A new construction project is expected to begin this week at Cathedral Prep. It’s one of the first major moves in expanding the campus ahead of its merger with Villa Maria next year.

Fontaine Glenn was live from downtown Erie with more on this project.

A blessing and ground breaking ceremony is set to take place tomorrow morning as the school gets ready to begin a new chapter.

Crews are expected to begin work on The Salata Technology & Innovation Center Thursday. It’s a $12.5 million facility that will help accommodate the influx of students from Villa Maria Academy.

The state-of-the-art learning center will provide high school students with a better technology-based education to help them in the evolving job market.

This project not only caught the attention of current and future students of the two schools, but also some who graduated decades ago.

Jean Eric Salata, a 1984 graduate, donated $5 million to help fund the project.

In this artist’s rendering of the finished building by the Erie Times, you can see how the center will ultimately transform the face of the school along West 10th Street. It consists of three stories and 25,000 square feet.

The project is expected to be complete by this fall, just in time for the newly-combined student body to return to classes.