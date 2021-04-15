Groundbreaking takes place for new Salata Technology & Innovation Center at Cathedral Prep

Excitement today as a groundbreaking ceremony takes place at Cathedral Prep in Erie.

The ceremony took place where the Cathedral Prep athletic wing is currently located. The new building will be called the Salata Technology & Innovation Center.

Bishop Lawrence Persico says this is a historical moment for the Erie community.

“A big day not only for the Erie community, but for Cathedral Prep and Villa. This is the first time that we’re actually building at Prep since the early 40s,” said The Most Rev. Lawrence Persico, Bishop of Erie.

The plan is for construction to be complete by the fall semester of 2022.