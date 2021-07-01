Group ‘Oil Region Rising’ protests outside Senator Toomey’s office

About two dozen people protested outside of Senator Pat Toomey’s office in downtown Erie Thursday afternoon.

The group “Oil Region Rising” said he opposes Congress’ “For the People Act,” which would expand voting rights.

The group focused on issues pertaining to social security, fair wages and minority rights. They say, since 2020, too many laws have been passed that make it harder to vote.

“I didn’t think I would ever be involved in public demonstrations or parades like this,” said protester Beth Wilcox. “But after the last four years, we want to see people included. We want to open things up for people.”

Toomey has stated the act would nullify state voter ID laws and mandate public funding for political campaigns.

