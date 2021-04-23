Group set to take part in weekend “Litter March”aiming to make Erie community cleaner

A weekend-long “Litter March” is happening in Erie.

The idea came from a 28-year old maintenance worker.

Zac Scully and others have realized there is so much trash lying on the ground. He says many in the City of Erie should be picking more trash to make the community much cleaner.

Scully says he has seen ants as well as birds building nests out of trash.

Scully and other have been picking up trash near Cherry Street.

“I have respect for the planet because we’re part of the planet, so I think it’s like ‘You wouldn’t go to your mother’s house and start throwing trash all over. We should respect our home.'” Scully said.

