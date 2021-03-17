Group voices concern over plan to consolidate six state universities in Pennsylvania

The plan to consolidate some of Pennsylvania’s state schools, including Edinboro University, has prompted a conversation among a small group of students, faculty and local business owners.

Members of this group say they are worried this will have a negative impact on each school’s local community and the local identity that makes each school unique.

The Chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Daniel Greenstein’s plan to merge state universities could gut the schools and their host communities, according to critics. This would directly impact the Edinboro community.

Matthew Girton, a professor from Lock Haven University, has voiced his concerns.

“The chancellor’s office has tried to say that retrenchment, which is basically terminating faculty lines and consolidation are separate, but they’re running parallel, in fact.” Girton said.

Many coaching and faculty jobs could be eliminated across the six universities that are impacted. The current plan would group three schools in the east and another three in the west, including California, Pa., Clarion University, and Edinboro University.





These cuts will have to be made before the fall semester of 2022. For staff members, the real impact is jobs.

“These faculty lines have to go away before consolidation actually happens, and so even that part of the plan we’re flummoxed by.” Girton said.

Joseph Cronkey, a professor at Clarion University, has voiced his concerns over a potential increase in virtual classes, emphasizing the value of in-person learning.

“I know the students that I work with didn’t have access to adequate technology, WiFi, computers, etc. We want these universities to provide the opportunity for all the people in the commonwealth like it has before, and that’s what we want. We want to support accessible university, college educations that are great for working families across Pennsylvania.” Cronkey said.

Professors also referenced the Chancellor’s response to criticism that the commonwealth cannot afford the 14 residential and publicly owned institutions across the state