Growing amount of trash at Presque Isle State Park becoming a concern to visitors

The amount of trash at Presque Isle State Park is becoming a growing problem.

There have been reports by visitors that have seen trash not being disposed of properly.

One visitor, Kim Frndak, said that Presque Isle is a treasure to Erie and should be treated as such.

Frndak said that when she was a child, she learned in school the importance of having a safe green living community.

“When I was a child growing up in these local schools, we’ve learned please, please don’t be a litter bug cause every little bit hurts. So I like to get back to that idea,” said Kim Frndak, Erie Resident.

Frndak said that she believes working together as a community can reduce the amount of litter at Presque Isle State Park.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list