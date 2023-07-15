The Lake Erie Speedway hosted a different sort of event Saturday.

The Lake Erie Speedway held their annual Taste of Summer event. People are able to taste wine and spirits along with live music, craft vendors, and food trucks.

The steak cookoff association is competing with over 40 teams to win prizes.

“Came in from Connecticut, California, Kentucky. A lot of places, obviously PA, Ohio and New York people came from a long ways away. Same with the wine and spirit venders some relatively local and local wine and spirit vendors but we do pull in a lot of those vendors from outside of the area,” said A.J. Moore, general manager of Lake Erie Speedway.

Moore said that Lake Erie Speedway is not just a moto sports venue, they’re an entertainment venue also.