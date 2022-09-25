The First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant welcomed a guest reverend from Jerusalem Sunday.

Reverend Fursan Zu`mot is a part of the Presbyterian Church International peace-makers program that brought him to the United States for the first time to spread his message of building bridges.

He has made multiple stops throughout the country, giving faith presentations on “what is it like to be a Christian in the Middle East?” During Sunday’s presentation, he focused on spreading the word about peace.

“We’re talking about the Christian message of trying to build bridges instead of war, and trying to see the positive of both sides and trying also to condemn and just highlight the negatives in both sides,” said Rev. Fursan Zu`mot, Lutheran pastor from Jerusalem.

He will travel to Saint Louis after leaving Erie to continue spreading his message of peace.