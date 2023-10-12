It’s that time of year where the creatures that roam in the night come out for an exhibit.

Thursday night was the annual Creature Feature presented by Asbury Woods. This family-friendly event had activities, storytelling, and a guided walk through the woods where guests encountered and learned about some not-so-scary, nocturnal creatures that live in our area.

We talked to the executive director of Asbury Woods where she explained how this programs lets people learn about the insights of nature.

“An event like scary creature feature is just one of the ways that we can do our environmental education program but do it in a really fun and entertaining way so the kids are having fun, honestly the parents usually walk away saying ‘oh, I learned a bunch of things I never knew as well’ so, it’s a great way to learn, be outside, and enjoy the season,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director of Asbury Woods.

The event is scheduled from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at the Asbury Woods Nature Center.