The Mother Earth News Fair is taking place at The Bayfront Convention Center this weekend.

This event is all about teaching organic gardening skills.

The Mother Earth News Fair has been around since 2010 and tours the county, this is their first time coming to Erie. Attendees were able to experience family friendly expert-led workshops, hands-on learning, and a marketplace.

The senior producer hopes many people will join their social hour and find other like-minded people.

“For me, I think community is a big thing. I think when were all doing these things at home, we have a lot of questions and here we have a lot of experts that are from the region so you can really walk away with knowledge and a community that you can pull back to and ask questions and then, hopefully, you’re saving some money when you’re gardening and making less mistakes,” said Querenkingorozco “Q”, senior producer of Mother Earth News Fair.

If you were unable to join today, the expo is also tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.