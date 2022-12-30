Solar power farm in the evening, fields of West Sussex, UK.

New guidance for landowners considering solar production on farmland and in rural communities in Pennsylvania was released on Thursday.

Russell Redding, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, said in a release that the commonwealth’s farmland is a precious resource for producing food, protecting our environment and feeding the economy.

“Solar energy production holds tremendous potential for generating electricity to power farm operations and furthering Pennsylvania’s transition to a clean-energy future. If carefully planned, well-situated and properly maintained, solar production will not compromise or diminish valuable farmland resources, rather it will enhance them,” said Redding.

According to the release, the guidance outlines the Wolf Administration’s support for technologies that create jobs and generate farm income without compromising food and fiber production.

Solar energy is climate-smart technology that meets those goals while reducing emissions and helping reduce the negative impacts of climate change.

Issues to guide business decision-making include:

Sustainable site selection placing priority on roofs, parking lots or brownfields rather than agricultural or forested land, avoiding premium quality soil locations altogether.

Maintenance that protects soil and pollinators through native vegetation free of invasive species; gives priority to grazing vs. mowing, compensating farmers for the service; and includes decommissioning plans to fully restore any soil at a project’s completion.

Integration of energy and agricultural production in a way that is complimentary rather than competitive.

To learn more about the complete guidance, head to the department’s website.