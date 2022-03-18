(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Fairview hotel cleaning crew recently made a surprising discovery.

On Jan. 2, following a guest checkout, the cleaning crew at Quality Inn at the 6400 block of Sterrettania Road worked to ready the room for the next guest and discovered a handgun with a holster.

The Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by the hotel manager.

The firearm in question was a .380 caliber. The gun was found in a conceal-carry Crossfire nylon belt holster with a six-round magazine. Some $10 worth of ammunition also was found.

PSP contacted the registered owner who reportedly said he “forgot the gun in the room when he checked out,” a PSP report said.