Gun permits extension

The state of Pennsylvania is extending license to carry firearm permits once again.

Any permit that was set to expire on March 19 or later are now valid through September 30.

According to the State, the reasoning for this is due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff’s offices, as well as other ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Within the commonwealth you must be 21 or older may apply for a license and must submit a completed application to the sheriff of the county in which you live in.

If approved the license is valid for five years.