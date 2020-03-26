Gun sales increase during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a soar in gun sales throughout the country.

Bob McDowell, owner of Bob’s Gun Shop, is saying that more guns are being purchased now compared to when President Barack Obama was in office. McDowell saying there is an increase in A-R sales, but handgun sales are ten times higher than usual.

McDowell adding that anyone looking to purchase a gun needs to know what they’re looking for and how to handle a firearm.

“They can’t just jump in a semi and drive it down the road, nor, can you just buy a gun and feel protected. It’s a false sense of security.” McDowell said.

Safety training for gun owners is available at the gun shop.