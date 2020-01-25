Police investigating shooting and attempted robbery at Wendy’s in Edinboro

PA State Police were called to the Edinboro Wendy’s on Washington Blvd.
According to the Erie County 911 and Police, the restaurant was being robbed and when the manager refused to turn over the money, he was shot in the back of the leg.
According to police on scene, this was a robbery gone wrong. The initial calls went out around 2:20 as a male dressed in black arrived on a motorcycle. The suspect entered the Wendy’s and pulled an employee into the back to try to get money from the safe.
There were four to five shots fired inside the Wendy’s with the manager shot in the back of the leg. The manager was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition
Police are continuing to look for the suspect. The suspect fled on Route 8 heading north. State Police plans to obtain surveillance footage.
This is a developing story. You can find the latest information here on YourErie.com and on JET 24 Action News.