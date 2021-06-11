Gunfire incident forces shift changes for sanitation workers in one Erie neighborhood

Changes in shifts are happening for the City of Erie’s sanitation workers after two workers resigned following a gunfire incident that occurred overnight Wednesday.

Charles Zysk, Assistant Director of Public Works, says workers will begin to collect the garbage from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. where the gunfire took place at East 7th between Reed and Wayne Street.

Zysk says over the past year, there have been some issues in that area. Zysk says the changes in shifts will only happen in that location.

“We wanted to make sure that our employees are safe and the best way to do that is to alter our schedule, so we’re going to go through that area between the hours of 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. so residents should not see any type of change in the collection.” Zysk said.

The 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. shift will remain for workers to collect the garbage in other neighborhoods in the City of Erie.