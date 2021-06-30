Gunfire on Wallace Street sends two victims to the hospital

Gunfire in the City of Erie injures two people tonight.

Erie Police were called to the 500 block of Wallace Street just before 9 p.m.

According to Erie County 911, two victims have been driven to the hospital by a private vehicle.

At this time, the conditions of the victims are unknown.

Erie Police told us that they have recovered shell casings at the scene, but there is no information yet about exactly what occurred during this shooting.

