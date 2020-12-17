Gunfire takes place in the City of Erie sending one man from his porch to the hospital

Gunfire took place in the City of Erie and sent one man from his porch to the hospital.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Wallace Street around 6:10 this evening.

The victim is reported to be a 72-year-old man who told officers that he didn’t see anything, but he heard five shots fired Southwest of him.

One of those bullets struck the man in his hip as he stood on his porch.

The man was taken to the hospital with what police described as a non life-threatening injury.

As of right now, investigators have no description of the shooter.