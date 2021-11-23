Gunshot victim dropped off at local hospital identified

The man who died after being dropped off at an Erie hospital with a gunshot wound has been identified.

According to the Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Patel Grogan of Erie.

Cook said that Grogan suffered a gunshot wound to the head and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Erie Police were alerted by staff at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital on November 20th.

Grogan was then transported to the trauma center at UPMC Hamot but died while undergoing treatment.

Erie Police are continuing to investigate.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists