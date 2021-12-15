Gusty and warm again Thursday

There is a wind advisory for northern Erie county and Chautauqua county into Thursday, but it will be nothing like this past weekend. Wind gusts on Thursday will range between 40 and 50 mph near Lake Erie, with 25-35 mph gusts elsewhere.

Wind Advisory.

A fairly strong area of low pressure once again moves into the northern Great Lakes through Thursday. The wind gusts with this storm will not be like Saturday, as the track of the low pressure system will be farther to the West.

Wind Gusts Thursday.

As the storm moves into the Northern Great Lakes, it will draw unseasonably warm air north, with near record warmth possible on Thursday, before the cold front sweeps through with a return to cooler air by late Thursday into Friday.

Near record warmth Thursday.

