After morning sun and warmth, storms developing Noon to 4 p.m. across the Erie area Saturday. Level 2 out of 5 for damaging winds.

This threat looks similar to last Saturday when we saw some uprooted trees and power outages.

We’ll continue to monitor overnight and into tomorrow and pass along any updates, changes or adjustments to the forecast.

Winds could gust to 50mph or more in storms. Much colder air follows at night with some wet snow showers.