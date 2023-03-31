Strong cold front will pass through the area tomorrow, setting off some potential strong to severe storms. Best chances early to mid afternoon. Winds even outside the storms will be strong, with gusts well into the 40s to near 50 mph. We will have a wide variety of weather tomorrow, with a bit of everything. We start out with some sun, then showers/storms early afternoon, then sharply colder with some wet snow late in the day. In any event, stay tuned tomorrow to www.yourerie.com or YE2go app for the latest weather updates.