Strong warm front will approach the area tonight, increasing the winds and boosting our temperatures as well. Record high for Wednesday is 65, set back in 1954. We will flirt with that temperatures tomorrow. In the meantime, strong gradient will cause winds to gust to 45, and maybe 50 mph or more tomorrow as well. Hold on to your hats, and enjoy the mild weather. Rain returns Thursday.
