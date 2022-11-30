Gusty winds from a strong low pressure system will buffet the region today. Strong cold front will pass through Erie by mid morning, with wind gusts to 50mph possible as it passes. The combination of the strong winds and rain will make driving difficult today. Take special precautions on the roads today. Winds will continue to be strong tonight, though they will gradually taper to 15-25 mph tomorrow. Get the latest details at www.yourerie.com or the YE2GO app.