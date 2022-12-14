Strong warm front will increase the winds Thursday. Gusts over 40 mph can be expected for the day, with 45-50 possible at times. This will make travel difficult and may cause some power outages during the day. This may be especially true in the eastern mountains, when combined with the potential for freezing mix. More on that at https://www.yourerie.com/news/local-news/some-freezing-mix-late-tonight-tomorrow-am/. You may want to consider bringing in anything in the yard that might get damaged by the high winds. Latest updates on the wind can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather and on the YE2Go app.