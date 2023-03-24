Strong low pressure system will spread rain into the region tonight into tomorrow. This storm has a lot of good dynamics with it, and expect wind gusts to get to 45-55 mph by tomorrow afternoon into early evening. Some storms as well. May want to take in anything that can blow away in this wind. The combination of the wind and potential storms tomorrow afternoon may make travel difficult at times. Complete details at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go app.