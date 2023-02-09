Strong approaching cold front will set off some good winds today, especially this afternoon. Wind gusts will approach 50 mph at times. This will make for some challenging travel, especially with rain showers that are also expected today. Bring in anything that might get damaged or blown away by the wind gusts. Winds will gradually subside tonight. More weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather or YE2go app.
