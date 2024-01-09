Strong gusty winds with a strong low pressure system for today. Gusts could hit 60 mph in Erie, and 45-50 mph inland. This will hamper travel, cause some outside damage, and you can expect power outages as well. Winds will die down some tonight into tomorrow, but still stay on the strong side. Also, watch for snow this morning that could accumulate an inch or two before the changeover to rain.
