Strong low pressure system will bring in some good rain with a little mix Tuesday. Of great importance, though, is the strong and gusty winds this storm will produce. A southeast wind coming down the moutains to the east will gust at least to 45 mph, with a shot at 55-60 mph gusts. Expect difficult driving with the winds and rain, along with debris on the roads and power outages. Latest forecasts and warnings can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather.