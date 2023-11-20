Strong low pressure system will arrive in the region late tonight and tomorrow. Strong SE wind will develop ahead of it. This storm, along with a “downsloping’ of the wind off the mountains, will create wind gusts tomorrow to 45 mph at times for the lake shore and Erie. 30-40 mph gusts elsewhere. May want to bring in anything that might blow away in the wind tomorrow. Some good rain showers are also expected. More weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather.