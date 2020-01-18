Gymnastics invitational held at Bayfront Convention Center

The 19th annual Stars and Stripes gymnastics invitational kicking off tonight.

More than 2,000 gymnasts will pack the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend. The event is the largest co-ed gymnastics invitational in Pennsylvania and also some of the largest in the eastern United States. Gymnasts from the tri-state area and even as far as Puerto Rico will take part in a series of floor, beam, bars and vault exercises.

“This is really an intense, competitive sport, a lot of these kids in the main event are twenty plus hours a week in the gym, many are home schooled for this.” said Douglas Pershun.

This invitational tournament was founded in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.