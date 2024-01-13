More than one thousand athletes are competing in the Stars and Stripes gymnastics meet this weekend.

More than 40 teams from Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Canada are at the Bayfront Convention Center.

For more than 20 years this annual invitation has served as an opportunity for athletes to compete, and visitors to learn more about Erie. The program director explained why the invitational was named “Stars and Stripes” in 2001.

“Recognize police, fire rescue workers and military and it caught on- 300 our first year and it’s grown to become the largest coed gymnastics invitational in the state of PA,” said Douglas Pershun, program director for Stars and Stripes Gymnastics.

The invitational continues all weekend long with competitions on both Sunday and Monday.