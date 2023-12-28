2024 is only a few days away and many people are pledging to work on their physical fitness.

Getting in shape has always been a popular New Year’s resolution, and gyms anticipate this boom each and every new year.

Come Jan. 1, many people who might not regularly go to the gym will make their way onto the treadmill in hopes of meeting their fitness goals.

While the common conception is that many of these gym-goers don’t stick to their new routine, local fitness experts say they’re ready for the influx and they have plenty of space to help newcomers feel welcome to stick around.

“Just to start is the first step to come in and get acclimated to the environment. Our staff is very kind, friendly and happy to assist, so come on in and see what we can do for you. It’s always very rewarding to see them achieve their goals or obtainable goals that they have here at Planet Fitness,” said Kendra Turick, club manager at Planet Fitness.

Turick added that Planet Fitness is pretty affordable for those interested in getting into fitness and the gyms are open 24 hours a day.