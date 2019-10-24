H.A.N.D.S thanking donors for making the Boston Store clock restoration possible

The Housing and Neighborhood Development Service holding a meeting “Under the clock”.

H.A.N.D.S. CEO Matthew Good saying the Boston Store clock restorations could not have been possible without the help of the EDDC and community. The goal to restore was $100,000. $60,000 coming from the EDDC and the remaining $40,000 coming from donations raised on Erie Gives Day.

“It’s an important symbol in our city skyline and our downtown to have it dormant for so many years and now have the bell tolling, the clock lighted,” Good said. “I think it’s a huge sign, the downtown is something we can believe in and invest in.”

Good adding among the many plans he has for the Boston Store, including Downtown D’Lights. The building will host a meet and greet for Santa