Habitat for Humanity holds groundbreaking ceremony for future homeowners

It was a return to form for the Erie Chapter of Habitat For Humanity today.

The group held a groundbreaking ceremony at 2711 Pear Street in Erie.

The recipients of the new build will be a couple with physical disabilities who will take ownership once the build is finished.

This event was the first for Habitat since the pandemic and the executive director here in Erie said construction will begin tomorrow with the dig.

The future homeowners spoke out about the future in their new home.

“I feel like I’m in a place that I’m very honored to be in and excited for my future on the lot here,” said Shawn Carden, Habitat Homeowner.

“It’s a chapter to a new beginning of our life in this start of a new adventure,” said Christine Vasui, Habitat Homeowner.

To volunteer for this project with Habitat for Humanity, click here or call the Greater Erie Habitat for Humanity at 454-7025.

