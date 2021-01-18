Hackers break into Penn State Behrend event stating variety of racial slurs

Racism was on a disturbing display during the Penn State Behrend event after hackers took control saying a variety of racial slurs.

The hackers also stated a number of sayings including “I can’t breathe” from the George Floyd death as well as “George Zimmerman did nothing wrong.”

Zimmerman is the man who killed Sybrina Fulton’s son back in 2012.

Fulton spoke out afterwards saying this sort of display of hate is exactly why she and others need to continue to speak out.

“We see the good, the bad, and the ugly and we just have to be mindful of which category each is in and so I just want people to be held accountable. I want people to continue to fight and I want people to continue to do what’s right,” said Sybrina Fulton,

Penn State was able to regain control of the meeting and remove those who broke into the system.