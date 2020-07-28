Hagen History Center announces new hours of operation for Watson-Curtze Mansion

The Hagen History Center has announced new hours of operation for the Watson-Curtze Mansion.

Visitation for the Watson-Curtze Mansion can take place Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last tours beginning at 4 p.m.

According to the center, visitors can still purchase their tickets in the Carriage House Visitors Entrance. The Library and Archives Department will be accepting research requests for appointments by calling ext. 28.

The seven newest galleries have not been finished because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Those galleries are expected to be completed over the winter.