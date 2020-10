Hundreds of pieces of Erie history went on the auction block in Corry.

It is Auction Day at the Hagen History Center.

Staff members spent several years going through the 14,000 piece collection and found about 600 items that are either redundant or don’t have strong ties to Erie.

Those are the pieces that were sold off by Ploss Auctioneers in Corry.

The proceeds of the auction will benefit the remaining collection.