In honor of Charlotte Elizabeth Battles’ birthday, the Hagen History will be celebrating the event with free tours and cupcakes at the home, the White House in Girard.

The house is located at 306 Walnut Street.

This event will be taking place on Monday October 11th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists