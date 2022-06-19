The Hagen History Center held Community Day on June 19, and on Father’s Day fathers got in for free.

Community Day allows the public to go through the mansion tours for free, but Sunday was a special event because it also included a book signing.

The author of “The Lion of Round Top,” Hans G. Meyer was at the event. He signed and discussed his published book about General Strong Vincent in the Civil War.

“Really it’s something I’ve been working on for 10 years now. I really believe that Strong Vincent is a forgotten figure in history. He hasn’t really been the focus of that much attention outside of Erie let alone in Erie now and days. Most people know him from Strong Vincent Middle School,” said Hans G. Meyer, Author of The Lion of Round Top.

Meyer told us that he is also working on another book but no date has been released yet on when it will be completed.