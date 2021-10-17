Hagen History Center celebrates the work of one of the world’s most famous architects

The work of Frank Wright, one of the world’s most famous architects, was celebrated on October 17th at the Hagen History Center.

The famous architect created more than 1,000 buildings according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy.

The people in this group come from all over the country to gather. This time they continued their tour to Erie.

A legacy that is continuing to be celebrated. Frank Lloyd Wright, America’s most famous architect according to the executive director at the Hagen History Center, was celebrated for his work again with the annual conference that was held in Buffalo, New York.

“We go around the country looking at different Wright sights talking about different topics,” said Barbra Gordon, Executive Director of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy.

The group then traveled to the Hagen History Center in Erie to view a new space that recently opened.

“It’s a national group of Frank Lloyd sights and homeowners. So there were about 90 people in Buffalo and sent a bus down to see the Frank Lloyd Wright office which of course we opened over the summer,” said George Deutsch, Executive Director of the Hagen History Center.

Chuck Henderson has a Frank Lloyd designed home called the Walker House that’s in Carmel California that has been in his family for five generations.

“Commissioned by Franklin Wright by my great grandmother, Mrs. Clinton Walker she first wrote to him in 1945. The plans came in 48 and the house was built or finished in 1952,” said Chuck Henderson, Attendee.

Aside from viewing the office at the Hagen History Center, Henderson discovered a piece of history there to make the trip more personal to him.

“The house was built in the Korean War and copper was on restriction and Frank Lloyd Wright designed a copper roof. So he created a porcelain covered steel panel in the shade of green and built the roof out of that,” said Henderson.

The Henderson’s said that this is a mock up of what was one of the original panels on their roof.

“This panel exists so I am just thrilled to come here, see, and touch it.. That was designed for the house with the original design,” said Henderson.

This was a memorable time since last year the conference was canceled due to COVID-19.

