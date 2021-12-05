Hagen History Center concludes free weekend

The Hagen History Center’s free weekend for the community came to a close on December 5th.

This past weekend thousands of visitors toured the campus to see the Victorian Holiday exhibit for its opening weekend.

A craft show also took place upstairs in the history center highlighting a handful of local vendors.

Even though the event has been around for several years, the executive director said that his has been the busiest weekend yet.

“So it’s a great opportunity to share our campus on a free weekend at Christmas with the community and this is why we’ve been doing this for a number of years, and I think this is going to prove to be the biggest one yet,” said George Deutsch, Executive Director of the Hagen History Center.

People can still visit the exhibit until January 7th.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists