Folks were able to take a step back in time and learn the real stories of military heroes, as the Hagen History Center held a special event that brought the Veterans Day weekend to life.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Hagen History Center had uniformed reenactors who demonstrated what they did during the period that they represent. Erie has a large military tradition and history dating back to General George Washington’s visit to the county in 1753.

“All the way up through modern times, many men and women from Erie County or from Pennsylvania have served in the military from the beginning all the way through to currently,” said Jeff Sherry, museum educator, Hagen History Center.

The reenactors aim to point out the contributions made by these men and women: including a French Marine from the French and Indian War, a War of 1812 sailor, a 19th-century sailor and a World War II infantryman.

Sherry said it’s important to honor veterans because they sacrificed so much for our country.

“I don’t care if you were drafted and you were a clerk typist at Fort Dixon, New Jersey all through World War II, you didn’t have to hit the beach in Omaha in Normandy to be considered. You were sacrificing,” Sherry added.

Nathan Albert represented a World War II soldier.

“I think that it’s important for people to see more than just what they are reading in a book. It kind of makes history come to life, and it makes it more meaningful when they can see something in person as opposed to just reading words in a book,” said Nathan Albert, World War II, infantryman reenactor.