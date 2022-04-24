If you are looking for a nice Sunday activity, here is your chance to enjoy a free tour at the Hagen History Center.

The Hagen History Center held a Free Community Day where visitors could tour the mansion and other exhibits for free.

The Wood-Morrison House has three new galleries along with a new children’s exhibit with the Watson-Curtze Mansion.

The center is hosting this day as a way to give back to the community.

“We have Free Community Day as often as we can so that we can give back to the community, show the growth on our campus, as well as show the exhibits and for everyone to be able to come without the monetary restraints,” said Anna Foll, Guest Services at Hagen History Center.

The mansion will be open on Friday April 29 with more events planned beginning at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.