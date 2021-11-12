Hagen History Center names interim executive director

On Friday, the Board of Directors at the Erie County Historical Society-Hagen History Center announced Mark Squeglia has been appointed the interim executive director.

Squeglia will serve as the Hagen History Center leader until a permanent replacement is found for George Deutsch, who will retire Dec. 31. A national search is currently underway.

“Mark loves history and he has been on the board since 2018,” said Board President Kelly Montefiori. “As the current board vice president, he has been involved in governance, advancement, planning, facilities and executive committees. He has expertise in all operations.”

Squeglia will take a sabbatical from his board position in order to become the interim executive director. He will be working with Deutsch to ensure a smooth transition, beginning Dec. 1. Squeglia will return to the board after a new executive director is named.

An Erie native, Squeglia has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Gannon University and has spent the majority of his career working in the areas of information technology and marketing for Hammermill Paper, Erie Insurance and General Electric.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the leadership George has provided these past five years,” Squeglia said. “In that time, the Hagen History Center has expanded its programs, exhibits and outreach dramatically. We are continuing to work on inspiring initiatives that have been in the planning stages.”

Squeglia has been involved in the Center’s speaker series and is a frequent lecturer for the Jefferson Society of Erie on historical topics, specializing in military history — specifically World War II.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.