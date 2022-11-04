There are free opportunities to check out exhibits at the Watson-Curtze Mansion, one being this Sunday.

On Sundays over the next two weeks, families are invited to the Watson-Curtze Mansion on West 6th Street.

This Sunday is your last chance to see the More Murder and Mayhem pop up exhibit. Visitors will also be able to see the updated Griswold collection in the mansion’s kitchen. The curator said it’s a diverse collection worth checking out.

“Griswold is such a major part of Erie’s history. It started in 1865 right after the Civil War, so Griswold is a hot, hot topic. A lot of people collect this. They don’t collect usually just a few pieces, they’ll collect hundreds of pieces,” said Becky Weiser, curator, Hagen History Center.

Again, the free visiting hours will be from noon to five on the first two Sundays of November.