Hagen History Center offers free admission and tours to celebrate Grandparents Day

Folks had the chance to learn about Erie’s rich cultural history today for free.

The Hagen History Center was offering free admission and tours to celebrate Grandparents Day.

They wanted to give people the opportunity to see the museum in person.

Every so often the Hagen History Center hosts free admission days. The most recent free admission day was during their grand opening.

“They get to see all of our exhibit buildings for free and we have people in each of them so they can help guide folks and it’s just an opportunity to reach out to the community,” said George Deutsch, Erie County Historical Society Hagen Business Center.

The Hagen Center will have another free admission day coming up at the beginning of December for the Victorian holidays.

